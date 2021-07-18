Revealed! Actor Elli AvrRam Has Finished The Shooting Schedule For Goodbye Co-Starring Amitabh Bachchan

A few weeks ago, actor Elli AvrRam took to her social media to post an endearing image of her holding a film script. Netizens went into a frenzy and she was flooded with comments and questions in relation to which film she was shooting for or what script was in question here. However, Elli left them waiting for more and did not reveal anything.

Turns out that the Har Funn Maula girl who received rave reviews for her killer moves across legendary superstar Aamir Khan, close on the heels of the much talked about Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, has actually wrapped up the shooting schedule for the much talked about Goodbye. The cast of Balaji's Goodbye consists of stalwarts like Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Ms Neena Gupta and Rashmika Manndanna, making this yet another feather in Elli's hat.

Speaking on the same, she says that, "I’m super thrilled to be sharing the screen with the one and only Amitabh Bachchan! Back home in Sweden, I used to dance on Sir’s song Shava Shava and today I am acting with him! All I can say is, miracles do really happen when you decide to follow your heart."

All we can say is that way to go Elli and we cannot wait to see you in this one!