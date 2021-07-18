Revealed! Actor Elli AvrRam Has Finished The Shooting Schedule For Goodbye Co-Starring Amitabh Bachchan

A
few
weeks
ago,
actor
Elli
AvrRam
took
to
her
social
media
to
post
an
endearing
image
of
her
holding
a
film
script.
Netizens
went
into
a
frenzy
and
she
was
flooded
with
comments
and
questions
in
relation
to
which
film
she
was
shooting
for
or
what
script
was
in
question
here.
However,
Elli
left
them
waiting
for
more
and
did
not
reveal
anything.
Turns
out
that
the
Har
Funn
Maula
girl
who
received
rave
reviews
for
her
killer
moves
across
legendary
superstar
Aamir
Khan,
close
on
the
heels
of
the
much
talked
about
Malang
opposite
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
and
Disha
Patani,
has
actually
wrapped
up
the
shooting
schedule
for
the
much
talked
about
Goodbye.
The
cast
of
Balaji's
Goodbye
consists
of
stalwarts
like
Mr
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Ms
Neena
Gupta
and
Rashmika
Manndanna,
making
this
yet
another
feather
in
Elli's
hat.
Speaking
on
the
same,
she
says
that,
"I’m
super
thrilled
to
be
sharing
the
screen
with
the
one
and
only
Amitabh
Bachchan!
Back
home
in
Sweden,
I
used
to
dance
on
Sir’s
song
Shava
Shava
and
today
I
am
acting
with
him!
All
I
can
say
is,
miracles
do
really
happen
when
you
decide
to
follow
your
heart."
All
we
can
say
is
that
way
to
go
Elli
and
we
cannot
wait
to
see
you
in
this
one!