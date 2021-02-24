Emraan Hashmi Explains His Distance From B-town, Says Person's Life Should Be More Than Profession

Emraan Hashmi who is currently gearing up for the release of Chehre, recently opened up about his equation with the glitz and glamour that come with being a Bollywood actor. Hashmi who has been working in the industry for nearly two decades has managed to stay away from controversies and also succeeded in keeping his personal life private.

When talking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Emraan said he has followed 'work ethic' since he debuted as an actor and it has helped him keep away from the fake industry, 'where people hype others to their faces but also tear them down behind their backs.'

Part of this work ethic also includes distancing himself from the film industry after spending so much time on set. He added that the distance helps him maintain his sanity. A Hindustan Times report quoted Emraan as saying, "Aisa toh hai (This is a fact). There are no two ways about it. That is the truth of our industry. But it is not just because of that. I think a person's life should be more than just their profession."

Emraan also credited his friends for keeping him grounded, who have a life away from the B-town. He shared that he is thankful for his family for keeping him grounded, and added that his success is because of their criticism which gives him a 'realistic perspective'.

Meanwhile, apart from Chehre, Emraan is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The makers recently released promotional content from the John Abraham-starrer, which is set to release on March 19, 2021.

The film is set to follow Bombay's journey as it becomes modern Mumbai. It will also shine a light on crucial events in the 1980s and 1990s. The film stars Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

Talking about Rumi Jafry's Chehre, Emraan will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. Chehre will release on April 30, 2021.

