Emraan Hashmi Gives A Glimpse Of Intense Physical Training, Fans Ask If Body Transformation Is For Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi has been sharing glimpses of prep for his next project. Now, the actor shared a look at his intense physical training, which has convinced fans that he could be part of Tiger 3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been shooting for the film on location in Austria but Emraan is yet to confirm his casting in the film.

Last seen in Chehre, Emraan has been teasing fans about his next film. In the recent video, he unleashed his beast mode and has left no stone unturned in perfecting the body transformation. He can be seen sweating it out at the gym with different kinds of equipment.

He captioned the post as, "Dear Fat, prepare to die." Fans were quick to ask the actor which project was he working on. Others in the comments section asked the actor to share when he was going to start shooting for Tiger 3. One comment read, "Almost ready for T3" while another fan said, "Good work tiger."

Did Emraan Hashmi Just Drop A Hint That He Is A Part Of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3?

Earlier this month, the actor had shared that he's travelling to Turkey. Taking to Instagram, Emraan posted a picture, where he can be seen sitting at an airport. "Catching a red-eye flight to TR," he captioned the post with an emoji of the Turkish flag.

According to reports, he is expected to play a role which is similar to the one played by Salman Khan but from across the border. Reportedly he will be called 'Tiger of Pakistan.' Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is reprising the role of Zoya, who is an ISI agent in the film.

She is currently shooting with Salman in Austria, after shooting several action and song sequences in Turkey. They will be returning to India to complete the rest of the film. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma went on the floor in March 2021.

The film is likely to be completed by the end of the year but the makers are yet to confirm the film's release date.