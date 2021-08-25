Emraan Hashmi Says He Got Sick Of Serial Kisser Tag; 'I Felt That There's An Actor In Me Who Wants More'

For a major part in his career, Emraan Hashmi was tagged as a serial kisser for his on screen smooches in films until the actor picked up versatile roles to prove that there's more to him than this nickname. Recently in an interview with an entertainment, Emraan opened up about the serial kisser tag which stereotyped him.

The actor said that he brought the 'serial kisser' tag upon himself, after he mentioned it in an interview to describe his on screen persona. However, it blew up and overpowered everything.

Emraan told Bollywood Bubble, "For the first 10 years of my career, I was doing these films and I, unfortunately, have done it to myself. This tag was given to me by myself as a joke, and then it blew up, the media started talking about it, and that superseded everything, there could be an article, there could be a film critic review. That overpowered everything, it became a priority. And you had a country that was obsessive about this; sexuality and portraying it on screen. Back then, when I started in 2003, it was this 'aha' moment to see a guy who's kissing all his heroines. That became a talking point."

The Mumbai Saga actor said that he got sick of being 'the guy who was kissing all his heroines', as he was forced to do movies which stuck closely to this image. These films did well at the box office but Emraan reached a saturation point and felt that there was an actor in him who wanted more.

Speaking about it, the actor said, "But as time went on, I realised that. I also realised I was getting sick of it. Because those films were giving me a very 'been there done that' feeling. I reached a saturation point, even though those films were doing very well at the box office. I felt that there's an actor in me who wants more. I am maturing as an actor, but I am forced to choose these scripts because this is what's working, and in our industry, we want Xerox copies of everything. But I'm not getting any creative fulfilment."

Emraan Hashmi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Rumy Jaffry's Chehre in which he is pitted opposite Amitabh Bachchan.