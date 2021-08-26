Emraan Hashmi: Having Conflicting Situations With Amitabh Bachchan On Screen Was A Little Surreal And Scary

Actor Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for Chehre's release which is all set to hit theatres tomorrow (August 27, 2021). Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also casts Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. When the trailer of the film was released on YouTube, it created tremendous buzz on social media. Netizens were impressed and were looking forward to its release.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Emraan Hashmi was asked about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, he was all praise for the megastar.

He told Zoom, "Having these conflicting situations with him (Amitabh Bachchan) on screen was a little surreal and scary. But he is very giving as an actor and extremely disciplined. And when you have such a giving actor, who has a large heart, I think that enhances your performance that makes you more confident in the scene."

When asked what he learnt from Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of the film, Emraan boasted about Big B's discipline and passion for the craft.

He said, "What I learnt from him is sheer discipline and passion for the craft. After so many years, a man who has decades of experience but he still comes for reading to discuss his character with the other characters and the director. And who is there in -16 degrees, out in the snow, will not sit on the seat, will finish his 8-hour shift and then go back to the hotel. I have seen that."

Well, it is to be seen if Emraan and Big B's Chehre will do wonders at box office.

After Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Chehre is the second Hindi film that will release in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19.