Emraan Hashmi On His 'Serial Kisser' Tag: I Have Not Done Those Films For A Bit

Actor Emraan Hashmi might have left a certain impression on audiences' minds during his initial days in Bollywood, but soon the actor started experimenting with his roles, and currently, he is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, when Emraan was asked how he looks at the 'serial kisser' tag which has been given to him over the years, he said, "I haven't done those films for a bit. People don't address me that way anymore. I have never really thought of how people think of me. It's as per the film, I have never thought of how people perceive me."

Emraan further added that it's up to people to think how they want to think, and he can't catch people by the throat and force them to look at him in a certain way. He just does his job as an actor and he doesn't think about people's perception as such.

With respect to work, Emraan is in a happy space. His latest release Mumbai Saga was released in theatres and received decent response from the audiences. He is also gearing up for the release of an upcoming psychological drama Chehre, which also casts Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Speaking about Mumbai Saga's theatrical release, Emraan said, "This film was always meant for a theatrical release. People will enjoy this film maximum there. You have nurtured this baby and you want to know if the world will accept or reject it. But at the same time, you don't know what a Friday brings."

Apart from Chehre, Emraan will next be seen in horror-drama Ezra.

