Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi Reveals Why People Will Love Him As An Antagonist Against Salman Khan

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is one of the most anticipated upcoming films and why not? From an ensemble cast to mind-blowing action sequences, the film promises everything that a moviegoer wants to watch in theatres.

Recently, it was reported that YRF is planning to spend Rs 10 crores on Emraan's introductory scene in Tiger 3, because they are making sure that he gets as grand entry as Salman and Katrina in the film

When Bollywood Hungama asked the same from Emraan, he rather gave a diplomatic reply and said, "I've never come forward and said I am doing all those things."

In the same interview, when Emraan was asked why he thinks that people will love him as an antagonist against Salman Khan in Tiger 3, he responded, "Because I am a good actor."

Currently, the team of Tiger 3 is shooting in Russia. A source earlier had told the entertainment portal, "Tiger 3's shoot is currently taking place in the city of St Petersburg. The Russia schedule began with a grand car chase action sequence. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Also, the Russian authorities are providing complete cooperation so that the shoot takes place without any hiccups."

The source further revealed, "Despite pandemic restrictions, Aditya Chopra has made it clear that there should be no compromise on the grandeur and scale of the film. The car chase sequence is also being executed keeping in mind Adi's vision for the film. The film surely would be something to watch out for, especially on the big screen."

Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma.