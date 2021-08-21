Emraan Hashmi Recalls His First Meeting With Chehre Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan As A Kid

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Rumy Jafry's upcoming film Chehre. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Emraan opened up on his admiration for his co-star and recalled meeting him as a kid. The Jannat star remembered the megastar pulling his cheeks when the latter was shooting for Naseeb at his mother's workplace.

Emraan told Bollywood Hungama, "I was actually awestruck and I had told him that too. The history of my conversations with Mr Bachchan, in my household, started with my mother. She told me how he pulled my cheeks when I was five years old. He was shooting for Naseeb at a hotel at Bandstand. My mother used to work there as a manager. She was going by, with me in her arms and Mr Bachchan had pulled my cheeks."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Rumy Jafry: I Still Can't Believe How A Huge Superstar Like Big B Can Be So Down To Earth

The Mumbai Saga actor told the news portal that he was so obsessed with Big B's films that he wouldn't eat lunch after returning back from school until he got to see a re-run of Bachchan's movies.

"I was so obsessed with his films. I even told him that I have watch Sholay, Mr Natwarlal about 50-100 times. I used to not eat lunch after coming back from school till I got to see a rerun of Mr Bachchan's films," Emraan was quoted as saying.

Rhea Chakraborty: We Live In The Kalyug; It Is The Time When Humanity Will Be Challenged

Earlier, Emraan had expressed his happiness over Chehre getting a theatrical release and told PTI, "This is also my first film with Mr Amitabh Bachchan so I wanted to do everything right. Our producer, Anand Panditji too assured us of a theatrical release with all safety measures in place and has kept his promise. We all fell in love with cinema because of the magic that it creates in the cinema halls. And that is why, films that deserve the big screen should settle for nothing less. I am eager to see people come back to the theatres with the thrilling surprise we have in store for them with Chehre."

Produced by Anand Pandit, Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on August 27.