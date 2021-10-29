Emraan Hashmi Recalls Witnessing An Exorcism As A Kid; 'It Was The Most Frightening Thing'

Emraan Hashmi in his recent interaction with a leading tabloid, revealed an incident from his childhood days wherein he witnessed an exorcism which left him shaken. The actor revealed that he was about seven-eight years back then.

"I cannot link it with supernatural as there are somethings which have no explanation. My mother followed Christianity and would regularly take me to the church. When I was about seven-eight, we had gone for a sermon, and an exorcism was happening in there. I didn't see but heard it, and I don't know if it was a man or a woman. However, at that age, or any age, it was pretty much the most frightening thing," Emraan told indianexpress.com.

The Raaz 3D actor went on to say that while he is quite a rational person, he feels it would be arrogant on his part to say that the supernatural cannot exist. Emraan said that as per statistics, 18 per cent of Americans have seen or felt something unnatural around them. He even talked about how there are few studios in Bollywood which were believed to be haunted.

Speaking about horror genre, Emraan said that while there is potential and talent in Bollywood, not many filmmakers have an understanding of horror, adding that they still like to dabble with cliches. "The OTT trend is creating newer opportunities as people are not dependent on theatrical viewing," he told the news portal.

Emraan's latest release is the supernatural thriller Dybbuk which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actor told indianexpress.com that Dybbuk will break the mould, and he feels there is a huge scope for horror genre in the future.

Elaborating on how his new film is the first Hindi with a Hebrew title, Emraan shared, "It is an unusual title which means ghost and is perfect as it defines our film. We have done away with the supernatural cliches which we see in horror films. It is an extremely unpredictable film. I had watched the original three years back and loved it. It really left me intrigued and what Jay had done with placing the world of horror and adding the Jews' beliefs and culture. Honestly, I did not even know about it, and you would be surprised that there actually exists a dybbuk box. So it's not completely fiction."

Emraan-starrer Dybbuk is a remake of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Ezra.