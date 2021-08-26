Emraan Hashmi Says He Never Said That He Is Doing Salman Khan's Tiger 3; 'I Have Not Shot For The Film'

For the longest time there have been reports in the media that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the main antagonist in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.

Recently when the actor teased fans with his bulked up pictures from the film, there was a strong buzz that this is a part of his character prep for his role in this espionage thriller. It was even speculated that Mumbai Saga star has already started shooting for Tiger 3.

However, it looks like Emraan is not ready to spill the beans on it yet. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor denied being a part of this Salman-starrer and clarified that he has not shot for the film.

Emraan Hashmi Says He Got Sick Of Serial Kisser Tag; 'I Felt That There's An Actor In Me Who Wants More'

The entertainment portal quoted him as saying, "Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In-fact, I am not a part of the film. I don't know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film."

When asked about his bulked-up physique pictures, the actor continued, "But that's me working out in the gym. I am not making the body for any specific world. I just want to be fit."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Krystle D'Souza: I Have No Fear As An Actor

Emraan Hashmi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Chehre which is helmed by Rumy Chehre. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

Speaking about Tiger 3, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer helmed by Maneesh Sharma, went on floors at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai earlier this year before the shoot was halted due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the filming has resumed and the duo are currently shooting for the spy thriller in Russia.