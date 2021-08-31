Emraan Hashmi Starrer Ezra Remake Sold To OTT Platform For This Amount?

It's known to all that Emraan Hashmi is stepping into Prithviraj Sukumaran's shoes for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film Ezra. Earlier, there were rumours doing the round that this movie is headed directly for an OTT release.

We now hear that this Emraan Hashmi-starrer which has been titled Dybbuk has been sold to an OTT platform for Rs 36 crore. A report in ETimes stated that the makers were originally eyeing a theatrical release but have gone ahead to maximize their returns in the current pandemic scenario. One hears that they are planning to release this film next year.

The Hindi remake of Ezra is helmed by Jay Krishnan, who also directed the original film in 2017. Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishnan Kumar and Abhishek Pathak are bankrolling this project.

Speaking about the film, Emraan had earlier said in a statement, "With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I'm happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film and with Jay at the helm of things all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride."

Producer Krishnan Kumar had said that the film will come with a "fresh approach to the horror genre showcased in Ezra was well received down south and the film was a blockbuster".

Ezra which release in 2017, starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas and Sujith Shanker in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a newly married woman who brings an antique Jewish box into her home, unaware that the box is a dybbuk.

Coming back to Emraan, the actor was recently seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre which released in theatres. He has some interesting projects lined up which includes Sab First Class, Captain Nawab and Father's Day. There are reports about him being a part of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 too.