Entrepreneur Chirag Alawadhi Talks About Uplifting Businesses Via Social Media

In today's era, social media has become an integral part of everyone's success journey and no one knows this better than Chirag Alawadhi. The Digital Marketer, Content Strategist, YouTube Consultant, Social Media Influencer & Entrepreneur has foreseen the future of businesses and how they can develop via social media. At an early age, he followed his intuition of becoming an entrepreneur, and today he has set an example for the youth.

Founder of Marketing Moves and MintShint, Chirag Alawadhi has worked on several digital campaigns for various renowned brands including Lenskart, Airtel, JK Tyres & Beardo.

On the success of these campaigns, he said, "As a digital entrepreneur, I used the power of social media to benefit the businesses. Social media's strength is its reach and I ensured that maximum people should know about the brands and the benefits it comes with via campaign."

Chirag has also strived for promotions of music videos of top-notch celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh & Ranjit Bawa. It not only allowed him to enhance his strategic skills but also helped him strengthen his networks. Recognizing opportunities is something not everyone can achieve however Chirag Alawadhi is an expert in it due to his capability of thinking ahead of time. He has also worked for famous brands like T-series & Zee Music Company.

Founding Marketing Moves & MintShint is one of his greatest achievements. In this competitive era, while everyone is working hard to surpass one another, Chirag's only goal is to ensure to uplift the society for all the future entrepreneurs. He says, "We entrepreneurs are aware of the fact that the aspiring Entrepreneurs look up to us. So we have the responsibility to ensure that every step we do not only benefits the clients but also inspires the youth."

His future endeavor is to ensure that his firms reach the heights it deserves and he is already working on it. Marketing Moves & MintShint is rising exponentially due to consistent efforts made by the proud owner. The young entrepreneur has become an inspiration and with his passion and dedication, one can surely say that in no time, his company is going to be one of the leading companies in their respective fields.