Esha Deol: I Am Certainly Not A Veteran When It Comes To Handling Married Life

Actress Esha Deol is finally making a comeback to the film industry and she's equally excited and nervous. On one side, she will don the hat of producer along with husband Bharat Takhtani while on the other side, she will be making her OTT debut with Rudra opposite Ajay Devgn.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Esha was asked how she has planned to strike a balance between her personal and professional life, she said, "I am certainly not a veteran when it comes to handling married life, being a mother and an actor-producer. I am learning as each day comes because life is constantly changing."

Esha further said that each celebrity's circumstances keep changing and with each day, one gets something new to learn. She is neither different nor perfect. She further added that she enjoys being a daughter, a mother, a wife and a working woman at the same time, because she takes each day as it comes.

The Dhoom actress went on to add, "We all make mistakes and we learn from them. I think the most important thing I have learnt from all this is the importance of patience. Patience is the key, definitely! There are so many women who have been striking a balance between work and personal life. We being from the showbiz get talked about. The thing about women is that we are good with multi-tasking."

When asked if she is nervous to face the camera after a long time, she rather gave an interesting reply and said, "Once you are an actor you leave to the director and see how they want to mold you. If you are lucky and he is a good director then you are moulded so beautifully that your craft looks amazing in the final outcome."