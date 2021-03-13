Esha Deol Reacts On Making A Comeback In Bollywood: I Think Married Women Have Some Great Characters To Play

After a long hiatus, it seems actress Esha Deol is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Esha opened up about returning to the film industry and said that she has received a couple of projects, and she is feeling motivated to face the camera again.

The Dhoom actress said, "I think, as an actor and being a part of this wonderful film fraternity, whenever you get back to work is the right time to do so. Earlier, I wanted to start a family and have babies, and I think it is important for women to do these things at the right time."

Though Esha didn't reveal much details about her new project, reports suggest that it is likely to begin in July, 2021.

Speaking about her upcoming project, Esha said, "This subject is very close to my heart, and a lot of women will identify with it. It's a beautiful story that needs to be told. I thought that this is the right time to do this film and being a mom, I felt that there's a beautiful message I could convey through this movie."

When asked if she believes that interesting roles are being written for actresses who want to make a comeback in the industry after marriage and kids, she said that she looks up to her mom and her journey, who continued working even after marriage and babies.

"Today, with good content and huge opportunities on OTT platforms, I think married women have some great characters to play, which will bring them immense work satisfaction. You name a married actress, and she is doing some great work, so I think we have come a long way, and in our industry, people are very welcoming towards married actresses," asserted Esha.

