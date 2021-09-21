Esha Deol Says She Was Never Treated As A Star Kid In School; 'I Travelled In Rickshaws, Trains'

Esha Deol in a recent interview with a leading tabloid reflected on her childhood and said that she had a normal upbringing despite her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini being huge superstars. The actress recalled travelling by rickshaws and trains during her school days.

The Dhoom actress was quoted as saying by ETimes, "Yes, my parents are superstars... They are legends, but both of them have been excellent in bringing us up in a humble and down-to-earth manner with a lot of discipline, and have instilled sanskaar, and taught us to respect our elders. I give them the complete credit of giving us a normal childhood."

She continued, "Even in the school that they sent us to, we were treated normally, not as star kids. I travelled in rickshaws. I played a lot of sports back then and we had to go to tournaments at various places around the country and we all travelled by train. People who know me today, know that I can be as normal as I can be."

Esha said that back then there was no paparazzi culture and despite being daughter of huge superstars, she could step out easily and do things adding that the most that people would do is point at her and say that she was Dharmendra and Hema's daughter.

Talking about the changing time and how she prefers to keep our daughters Radhye and Miraya away from the public eye, the Kuch Toh Hai actress told the tabloid, "Today, I think it is the culture that we have picked up. The paparazzi are just doing their job; they have always given a lot of respect to my family and me. If I am ever not comfortable being photographed, they don't click me. I share a lovely understanding with them. My kids are for my husband, family, and me, and I prefer to keep them private; it is me who is a public figure."

Esha said that she wants to ensure a normal childhood for her kids just like how she had. The actress said that motherhood has transformed her in many ways and made her a woman.

She also opened up on her daughters and said, "Radhya and Miraya, though still babies, are two very strong personalities. Both are equally naughty and are very clear about what they want. The best part is that they both like things neat and clean, which I think they have got from me. They are also creative girls and love dancing and painting. I think they are pretty similar to each other too."

Workwise, Esha Deol will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's digital debut Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness.