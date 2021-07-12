esha-deol-takhtani-takes-on-the-role-of-producer-with-ek-duaa

Actor Esha Deol Takhtani is ready to be back with a bang. While it was recently announced that she is all set to act in magnum opus Rudra The Edge of Darkness with Ajay Devgn for Disney+ Hotstar VIP, it is now confirmed that she has produced her first film titled Ek Duaa.

In Ek Duaa, the actor will continue her pursuit of taking on a role which gives a meaningful message for the world, on women. The project, directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee, packs a subtle yet strong punch about a women related cause.

Talking about it, Esha who is excited about donning a new hat and the greasepaint once again, said, "Over the past few years, I have been busy taking care of my two daughters, who are truly a blessing for me. I always wanted to come back to films, but I wanted to do it with something special. Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again."

"I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of 'Ek Duaa', it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor."

"It is heartening to see how the number of women behind the scenes have increased not just in count but in visibility too in the industry, and I am happy to join the bandwagon," added the actor, who is looking forward to taking on more projects.

Esha took to social media and announced the same. She wrote, "Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF) we are launching our first film as producers- "Ek Duaa.' When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat & me to start another innings as partners."

Ek Duaa co produced by Venky's and Assorted Motion Pictures is coming soon on Voot Select.