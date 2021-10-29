Esha Gupta On Casting Couch: They Won’t Do It To Industry Kids Because Their Parents Will Kill You

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Esha Gupta opened up about facing casting couch twice in Bollywood, and said that these things do not happen to star kids, as their parents are powerful enough to go after the harassers.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, when Esha Gupta was asked about facing casting couch, she revealed, "Yeah, two people... One of them, well I did the film still. Because it was a little sly move. I think they also expected an outdoor shoot, 'we'll just be really nice to her, things may change then'. But I am also really smart, I said, 'I am not going to sleep alone'."

She went on to add, "I used to make my makeup artist sleep in the room with me. I said 'Oh I am scared, I won't sleep'...But the problem is also they only do it to us, they won't do it to the industry kids, because their parents will come and kill you. But to us, they would do thinking she wants work."

Esha Gupta Recalls Being Abused By Director

She also shared her second experience with casting couch and said, "There was where halfway through the film, the co-producer told the maker of the film, 'I don't want her in the movie. Why is she there?' This is after 4-5 days of starting the shoot. He said, 'No she is my heroine'. The maker came to me and asked 'Did this happen with this guy?' and I looked at him, laughed and said 'Yes sir. Why?' He said, 'No. He just told me, 'Why's Esha there in the movie?' and I realised because (gestures with her hands). There are also people who don't give me work because they say, 'She is not going to do anything, what's the point?'"

In the same interview, she also opened up about being abused by director and said that she did not resume her shoot until he apologised to her.

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2012.

