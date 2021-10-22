Esha Gupta On Getting Trolled For Sharing Bold Photos: Why Not Ask Men To Cover Up?

Esha Gupta had recently taken to her social media handle to share some risque pictures of herself. A few of them featured her sunbathing topless in a balcony with her back towards the camera. The actress who often founds herself getting trolled and slut-shamed for posting sultry photos, once again had to deal with some offensive comments.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Baadshaho actress opened up on receiving flak for sharing her bold photos. Esha called out the hypocrisy displayed by the trolls and questioned why male actors are never asked to cover up when they post shirtless pictures of themselves on social media.

"It's gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? People look at them and go, 'Waah bhai, kya body hai!'" Gupta tells us. She expresses her exasperation over people who hold women responsible for promoting rape with their outfit choices: "It's their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman's clothes making people think about rape is problematic," the actress told the tabloid.

Esha said that she has now become matured to the level that she doesn't bother to give attention to the trolls.

The actress said, "I've become matured to the level where I don't react anymore. I also understand that people will point fingers no matter what you do. Once I remember putting up a picture in a saree and somebody writing, 'Aaj poore kapdon mein photo daala hai!' When I post a picture with makeup on, people call me 'plastic beauty'. And when I post a picture without it, they call me ugly and say that I need to put on makeup."

Esha said that the problem lies at the basic level and added that she wished people became more progressive in their thoughts.

The tabloid quoted the Jannat 2 actress as saying, "There are many who don't like girls who're upfront. They like cutesy girls. But people know that I'm strong and if someone slaps me, I'm going to slap them twice," she says, adding, "This isn't just limited to our country. It happens everywhere else in the world despite conversations going on about gender inequality and sexism. I wish we become more progressive in our thoughts."

Workwise, Esha was last seen in the MX player web series Naqaab co-starring Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode.