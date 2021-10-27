Esha Gupta Recalls Being Abused By Director

Actress Esha Gupta who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2012, recalled being abused by a director due to some miscommunication. However, the actress made sure to get an apology from the director and resumed her shoot only after he did so.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, without revealing the director's name, Esha said, "He just said something in Hindi and I looked at him, and he is like, 'You are late.' I was very calm even then because generally, I am calm. I am like, 'But I wasn't late. I have been here before all of you, I was here before the shoot time. The outfit had an issue because it was a change, it's not my fault.'"

She further added that despite she was not late, the director abused her again.

"And he abused me again. That's it, that was enough for me. The first abuse, I was still okay, it's very Delhi lingo also. But the second time he said it, I told him the same thing back, what he said to me. I said, 'You know what? You are this. Don't ever talk to me like that or disrespect me.' I literally said that, I walked out from there."

Esha further added that she stormed out of the sets after taking off the rollers in her hair and got in her car. She further revealed that once she left the sets, she received a call from her producer who was very sorry for the unfortunate incident. However, Esha was adamant to receive an apology only from the director himself.

She concluded by saying that she resumed her shoot only when the director said sorry to her.