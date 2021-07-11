    For Quick Alerts
      Evelyn Sharma Expecting First Child With Husband Tushaan Bhindi

      Actor-model Evelyn Sharma and her Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, on Sunday announced they are expecting their first child. The couple got married on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year.

      The Frankfurt-born actor, who turns 35 on July 12, said the pregnancy is the "best gift" she could ask for. "We are over the moon with happiness and it's simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday, that's why we decided to share the news with the world on this special day. We hope this brings a smile to everyone's face today," Sharma said in a statement.

      The actor, best known for films like "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Saaho" and "Yaariyan", last month on Instagram revealed that she had tied the knot with Bhindi. The couple opted for a low-key wedding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

      On the work front, Sharma is currently attending a filmmaking course and will also produce a mini-series in Australia.

