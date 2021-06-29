Evelyn Sharma: Why Export Vegetables When You Can Grow Your Own Tomatoes In Your Balcony?

There are a few celebrities of B-town who are an avid supporter of sustainability, and do their bits to protect the environment. Actress Evelyn Sharma is one of them. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Evelyn spoke about growing vegetables on our own and fueling our own economy.

While speaking to Bombay Times, the Yaariyan actress said that growing her own food has taken her thinking beyond sustainability. She thinks that it doesn't matter how big one's space is, whether it is a small balcony or a big garden, one can still create his/her own food forest to become self-sufficient.

She went on to add, "The pandemic has given us serious thought about a possible food shortage. Why export vegetables when you can grow your own tomatoes on your balcony and fertilise them with your own kitchen scraps?" (sic)

Advising people to think about their actions towards environment, she said, "This is the best time to sit back and think about what our lives have become. So, let's fuel our own economy and grow our own food. If not for our own sake, then for the sake of the environment."

Meanwhile, recently, Evelyn was all over the headlines because of her wedding with Tushaan Bhindi in Australia. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. In an interview, the Saaho actress had revealed that they ditched a big fat wedding due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but once everything will be over, they might throw a reception party for their friends and family.