Evelyn Sharma Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby Ahead Of Her Delivery; Says She Is Thrilled

Actress Evelyn Sharma who tied the knot with Dr Tushaan Bhindi near Brisbane in Australia on May 15, is all set for her delivery and she is very thrilled about her new journey as a mother. While speaking to Bombay Times, she said, "We are very excited and can't wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon! It's a girl and we are thrilled."

When asked if she and Tushaan have made any change in their new home to prepare for the new addition, Evelyn said, "We've set up a cute and cosy nursery for our little princess, but I know that the first couple of months she will be sleeping in a cot next to us. We're very grateful for the beautiful gifts we are receiving from our family and friends and are looking forward to all of them meeting baby Bhindi soon."

The Saaho actress went on to add that she is living in the moment and taking it slow with things she loves.

She said, "Doing slow yoga and pilates at least once a week feels great to stretch your growing body. Now that I'm coming towards the end of my pregnancy, I have to take things slower on the gardening and work front. It's time to put my feet up and enjoy a good TV show. Becoming mom and dad is a great and wonderful change we've been waiting for. We can't wait to become parents."