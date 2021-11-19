Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Newborn Daughter Ava, Calls It Most Important Role Of Her Life

Evelyn Sharma became a mother to a baby girl and the actress seems to be enjoying this new phase of motherhood. The actress-model who welcomed her first child with her husband Dr Tushaan Bhindi recently took to her social media handle to share a picture with her little bundle of joy. Furthermore, Evelyn called being a mother to be the most important role of her life.

Talking about the same, Evelyn Sharma shared an adorable picture of her newborn daughter nestled in her arms through a baby wrap. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress can be seen planting a kiss on her daughter's forehead. The actress also revealed that she has named her daughter Ava Rania Bhindi. The little munchkin also has her own Instagram account that is being managed by her mother.

Evelyn Sharma Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby Ahead Of Her Delivery; Says She Is Thrilled

Evelyn Sharma captioned the picture stating, "The most important role of my life. #mommy to @avabhindi" along with a lovestruck and a little angel emoji. The Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actress' fans flooded the comment section of the post with congratulatory messages. Take a look at the post.

Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, Evelyn Sharma had revealed the gender of her child while she was just a few days away from delivering her baby. The Main Tera Hero actress had said, "We are very excited and can't wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon! It's a girl and we are thrilled." Furthermore, she had also revealed the changes she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have done to their home before the arrival of their child. The actress had added, "We've set up a cute and cosy nursery for our little princess, but I know that the first couple of months she will be sleeping in a cot next to us. We're very grateful for the beautiful gifts we are receiving from our family and friends and are looking forward to all of them meeting baby Bhindi soon."

Evelyn Sharma: Why Export Vegetables When You Can Grow Your Own Tomatoes In Your Balcony?

Evelyn Sharma had also spoken about her pregnancy phase saying, "Doing slow yoga and pilates at least once a week feels great to stretch your growing body. Now that I'm coming towards the end of my pregnancy, I have to take things slower on the gardening and work front. It's time to put my feet up and enjoy a good TV show. Becoming mom and dad is a great and wonderful change we've been waiting for. We can't wait to become parents."