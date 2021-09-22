Everything Not Okay Between Prabhas & Pooja Hegde? Radhe Shyam Makers Quash The Rumours

If you also believed that everything is not well between Prabhas and his Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde, then let us tell you that it's a false rumour, which has been rubbished by the film's makers.

In an official statement, UV Creations clarified, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry."

The production house further added, "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots and in fact she is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual romantic drama which is set in Europe in the 1970. It's a love story of Vikramaditya and Prerana played by Prabhas and Pooja, respectively. Reportedly, the story revolves around a fortune-teller and a princess and how they fall in love.

Slated to be released in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti i.e., January 14, 2022, the Prabhas and Pooja-starrer is mounted on a mega canvas. Reportedly, audiences will see Prabhas and Pooja in never-seen-before avatars in the film.

On a related note, recently on Janmashtami, Prabhas and Pooja unleashed the new poster of the film, wherein the duo was seen playing a piano.

