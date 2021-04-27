Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan’s Co-Star From Dasvi Arun Kushwah Reveals He Was In Depression For 8 Months

Arun Kushwah, who shot to fame with his role in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi, revealed that he was in depression for almost 8 months. Recently, the actor had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which he spoke about how he dealt with depression and gave advice to people who are suffering from the same. For the unversed, he will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur-starrer Dasvi.

While speaking about the low phase of his life, Arun Kushwah said, "I was under depression for at least 8 months. I left my job without informing anyone. And I stopped posting videos on my YouTube channel Chote Miyan. My long-term relationship also ended at that time and the trolling also seemed to look small in front of the depressed state of mind. So, it was like chaos and all of a sudden, the whole iceberg broke on me and I got burdened with it."

The Chopsticks actor feels that fighting depression was indeed the biggest battle of his life. He considers it as the worst phase of his life. "I used to stare at walls for hours, slept a lot, and also used to scratch my body. I also had to resort to sleeping music to get a sound sleep. I did not understand that it was just the depression or that time was unlucky for me. I badly wanted it to end and patience has been my weapon through all this time," Arun said.

Also Read : Exclusive Interview: Mahima Makwana On Mosagallu, Co-Stars Kajal Aggarwal & Vishnu Manchu, Television And More

Now, since he has come out of depression, Arun Kushwah motivates people to be positive and patient in life. "After suffering a lot, I have understood one thing that it's just a phase, and everything will fall in line soon. You have to be patient all the time and should not be thinking more and more about it. A low phase in life is something and somewhere everyone suffers but it's just how you deal with it matters. So, I would just advise people that you should be patient, and don't take any wrong steps, as you never know how it is going to affect the family or friends. And lastly, you should never take an impulsive decision because it's the wrong time to be very impulsive," the Luka Chuppi actor advised.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mrinal Dutt On His Storyy, Priyamani, Satyadeep Mishra, Kissing Scenes & LGBTQ Community

When asked about his role in Dasvi, the actor refused to talk about it, and said that it will be a special one for him. Talking about his past work, Arun Kushwah has featured in shows like TVF Bachelors, TVF Tinder Games, TVF Qtiyapa and so on.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM .