Exclusive: Angela Krislinzki On Gaining Weight For Her Film Tauba Tera Jalwa

Model and film actress Angela Krislinzki has proved herself to be a true artist, agreeing to be a part of a film which had to see her gain a good 10 pounds. Filmibeat speaks to Angela to know more about her role in the film Tauba Tera Jalwa.

"I play an average Ghaziabad housewife in the romantic thriller Tauba Tera Jalwa, who transforms into a glam diva. Ameesha Patel's character acts as a catalyst in her makeover. Jatin Khurana, who plays my on-screen hubby, and Rajesh Sharma complete the cast," says Angela, first noticed for her negative character in Vikram Bhatt's horror flick 1921.

"Director Akashaditya Lama told me, 'You fit the glam part to the glove, but would you be game to gain some weight?' I willingly agreed, loving the story arch. Also, I always wanted to go beyond just the glam image," she adds.

So how was the journey preparing for the role?

"Interesting. We started filming in early 2020 with the glam part; I then added some kilos to shoot for the de-glam avatar. In between, the lockdown came calling. So the shoot got delayed."

About her weight gain, Angela says, "At first, it was tough, as I always follow clean eating and strict workout regimes. But then over time, I started loving the fatty food (ice creams and pizzas). I, too, spent the stay at home trying out new recipes of biryani and chicken, and posting on Instagram like everyone else."

Post-shoot, Angela is back to her hard-core gymming routine of kickboxing, cardio, weight training, yoga and dancing.

"I am also back to my old diet, for proper eating is the mainstay of any weight loss programme. I am very eager to be back to my former self, being most comfortable that way. My family, though, did not see much change, as putting on five kilos is no great shakes," she adds.

Talking about the release of Tauba Tera Jalwa, Angela says, "Given the COVID-induced theatrical backlog, we might directly stream on OTT. While the fun of checking out your favourite flick with popcorn in the theatres will never die, the pandemic has compelled us to do the same online. Also, a digital release increases our audience base several fold, as you tap into global markets."

Apart from this, Angela, who has done several south films, is also busy with music videos. "One of my recent Haryanvi songs, Bholenath, has so far netted over five million views," she says.