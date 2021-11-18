EXCLUSIVE! Ashish Tyagi Reveals How He Bagged The Role In Squad

Veteran Bollywood actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa recently made his acting debut with the ZEE5 film, Squad opposite Malvika Raaj. Directed by Nilesh Sahay, the film received a mixed response from the critics as well as the masses. For the unversed, Squad revolves around a battle royal of Special Forces with an emotional relationship at its core, between Bhim played by Denzongpa, a MARCOS commando turned deserter, and Mimi, an orphaned 6-year-old child who knows nothing about her life or family.

Talking about its supporting actor Ashish Tyagi, he played the role of Girish in the film. The actor is on cloud nine after bagging one of the key characters in Squad. However, his struggle behind the same is praiseworthy. Recently, in a candid chat with Filmibeat, Ashish Tyagi opened up about his struggling days. The actor said, "I shifted to Mumbai in October 2014 to pursue my acting career. But as everyone knows that Mumbai is expensive so I had to join Wipro as I did my studies in engineering. Besides that, I joined Kumud Mishra's theatre ground 'D Drama'. Overall, it used to be a very hectic schedule as I used to travel almost around 70-80 km daily. I was staying in Nerul and my theatre was in Juhu and office in Airoli. So, it was like travelling from Nerul to Juhu and then Juhu to Airoli. But after 18 months, I had to leave my job and shift to Versova village as I didn't have enough money to stay somewhere else. I started giving auditions and was getting small roles as well but that is not giving me enough money to survive in this city. I also started dubbing for my bread and butter."

Ashish Tyagi also revealed that he used to work as a tutor with Urban Clap (Now Urban Company). The Squad actor said, "So one day I made my account on urban clap as a tutor and a lady called Leena Tandon hired me for a boy who used to work for her. She was paying me Rs 3500 per month was enough to pay my rent at least. But as they say, destiny takes you to the right place."

After learning about the same, Ashish Tyagi informed her about his occupation. He said, "I told her about my passion for acting and told her that I am doing this teacher job for my survival. Coincidentally, she was a film director and I showed her my clip of Bose web series. After a few months, she asked for my profile. She was planning a movie, Prasthanam that time. I have auditions and got selected but unfortunately, that movie didn't do well."

When asked about bagging a role in Squad, Ashish said, "After a few months, I invited her for a play in which I was doing the lead. She really appreciated me for my performance and then time flew and again she called me up and asked for my nerdy and geeky pictures. She told me that she was planning this movie, Squad. I gave audition for my character Girish and that's how I got this opportunity."

Talking about Squad, the film also stars Pooja Batra, Naufal Azmir Khan, Mohan Kapoor, Rohan Arora, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon, Abdulah Osman, Dishita Jain and others in key roles. The film was released on November 12, 2021.