EXCLUSIVE! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actor Amar Upadhyay: Real Independence Means Living A Life Of Your Own Choice

Actor Amar Upadhyay who is currently playing the main lead in Colors' popular TV show Molkki, recently shared his idea of independence, and how a healthy dependence is also necessary among countries to keep thriving in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat.

The actor who has been working in the industry since over two and a half decades, is known for his impressive acting chops and wise words.

Ahead of the Independence day, Amar shared, "To me, independence means complete freedom. As a country we are independent since 1947. But real independence means living a life of your own choice and not being dependent on anyone be it emotionally, physically or financially. Real independence means being free from worries, tension, debts, and live life according to your terms".

Speaking about a healthy dependence between countries, he added, "As a country we are doing better and better, day by day! Moving from two trillion to a five trillion economy, no country is self-sustainable. Every country depends on other countries for various kinds of trades and exchanges for survival and needs".

With several popular TV soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Viraasat and films like LOC Kargil and 13B to his credit, Amar has established himself as a credible performer over the years.

Currently riding high on the success of Molkki, Amar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in leading roles.