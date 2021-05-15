EXCLUSIVE! Bhumi Pednekar On Launching COVID Warrior: Social Media Should Stand For Greater Good Of Humanity

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has been relentless in her work towards saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently launched a social media initiative COVID Warrior that has united India to come forward and protect fellow Indians.

The Durgavati actress told Filmibeat, "It is incredible to see how Indians have come forward to help fellow Indians in need. I thank each and every individual who have been relentlessly working to save every life possible. Social media has shown that it can be used in a very effective way to connect people in need with people who can rush to their help. That's how Covid Warrior has saved lives in the second wave. It is a movement of the people, for the people and by the people of India and I'm immensely proud of the work that we have all done for India."

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says But Super Positive About Life

The social media initiative that started with a team of 5 volunteers is now 200 + volunteer strong across India, who work 24x7 to save as many lives as possible by intercepting SOS messages on social media. She has been working non-stop to find ICU/ICU Ventilator/Oxygen/Oxygen Beds/Critical Medicines across the country.

The initiative is extremely close to Bhumi's heart as she started this after her mother tested positive for the coronavirus and was quite critical. She made it her mission to save lives thereafter.

Bhumi has been raising awareness on the pandemic, vaccination and post-recovery process constantly through her social media and her team of volunteers.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar On Changing Her Lifestyle During The Pandemic: Went On A Journey Of Self-Discovery

Speaking about the same, the actress shared, "Social media has been used to save lives. Social media truly should stand for the greater good of humanity and we have managed to utilise its power during the pandemic. Within minutes, the team has responded to SOS messages and reached out and connected with local people and ensured that help was on its way. My faith in humanity has been restored seeing how people, who are absolute strangers, have helped each other in this time of crisis."