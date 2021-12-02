EXCLUSIVE! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Star Abhishek Bajaj: My Body Needed Major Transformation

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles is making headlines for its unique content and chartbuster songs. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is all set to hit the screens on December 10, 2021. Apart from the lead actors and their fitness, Abhishek Bajaj is also grabbing the attention of the masses with his chiselled body in the film. For the unversed, Abhishek, who always keeps treating his fans with motivational workout videos, has gone through a major physical transformation to get into the skin of the character in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Let us tell you, Abhishek Bajaj is playing the role of cross-fit instructor, Sandy. For the film, the handsome hunk went through a rigorous workout regime to help him achieve a body any man would envy. Talking about how he achieved the 'dream body', Abhishek exclusively told Filmibeat, "I had to go through a physical transformation which was key to my character. I see myself as a fitness enthusiast but my role demanded much more than that."

Abhishek Bajaj further added, "My body needed major transformation. I had to set my routine that focused on cross-fit and Olympic-style weightlifting which our athletes practice. It was difficult. The climax of the movie needed more attention and expertise and I hope it's transitioned well on the screen as expected."

While speaking about his diet, Abhishek said, "To get into shape, I had to go through a lot. I didn't eat any sugar for fifteen days. I worked out for five hours in a day. Three hours in the morning, two hours in the evening. Keeping in mind the role of a CrossFit trainer that I had to play, I had to increase my calorie intake as well. I increased my protein intake, and normalised my carb intake. I never had any trainer in my life, and I've done everything I did with my own experience. I used all my skills and knowledge into my fitness transformation. This is the fittest I've ever been. I'm someone who can train a trainer. There was never a coach. And I did it all in fifty days to take things to the next level."

The Student Of The Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj also encourages his fans to stay fit and healthy and loves to support local sportsmen. The year 2021 proved to be a lucky year for Abhishek with two projects releasing in the same year. The actor is also featured in the hit web show, Your Honor 2 which also stars actors like Gulshan Grover, Jimmy Shergill, Parul Gulati among others.