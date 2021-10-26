EXCLUSIVE! Daler Mehndi Opens Up On Singing Sooryavanshi Song Aila Re Aillaa

Last week, the makers of Sooryavanshi dropped a pleasant surprise for fans when they released the first track titled 'Aila Re Aillaa' from the film. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the catchy dance number, a reprised version of Akshay's 'Aila Re Aillaa' song from Khatta Meetha, has vocals by Daler Mehndi.

In an exclusive tete-a-tete with Filmibeat, the singer opened up on lending his voice for this peppy track. Daler said that it has been more than a decade since his last Bollywood dance song hit the market and the wait is finally over for all his fans and well-wishers.

"It has been more than a decade since my last Bollywood dance item song came out. I have constantly been asked by my fans and well-wishers on when I am coming with next Bollywood dance number. Now, the wait is over, finally the song 'Aila re Aillaa' that I sang for the film Sooryavanshi is out and trending at number 1 all over the world," the singer told us.

Earlier this year in an interview with Indian Express, Daler had revealed that he sings less songs in Bollywood as he is too costly afford. He had further said that he is very choosy when it comes to picking up work and doesn't want to do dirty work in market.

Coming back to Sooryavanshi, the promotions of this Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer are currently going in full swing. The Rohit Shetty directorial is the first major big release to hit the theatres after the state government in Maharashtra allowed the re-opening of cinema halls from October 22. The cop flick revolves around ACP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) who sets out to foil a terrorist plot in the city of Mumbai. Sooryavanshi is slated to release in theatres on November 5.