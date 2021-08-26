EXCLUSIVE! Dino Morea On Producing Helmet: Having A Cast Of Superlative Actors Makes Everyone's Jobs Easier

Aparshakti Khurana-Pranutan Bahl's upcoming social comedy Helmet has caught everyone's attention ever since the makers dropped the film's quirky trailer a few weeks. The film helmed by Satram Ramani has actor Dino Morea as one of its producers.

Speaking about his experience of bankrolling Helmet, Dino exclusively shared with Filmibeat, "The cast of the film is absolutely fantastic. Besides the lead actors Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma, we have also got some phenomenal actors like Jameel Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sharib Hashmi, Saanand Verma who are playing really interesting roles. When the script was narrated, all were happy with the parts given to them. Since the story is so entertaining, they wanted to be a part of this film. Some could be a large part of it, some could only be a small part of it. Having said that, the chemistry between these actors is simply outstanding."

The actor opened up on how having a cast of 'superlative' actors made everyone's jobs easier and continued, "You know when you have a cast of superlative actors who are talented beyond explanation, it just makes everyone's jobs so much easier. It's so wonderful to work with a cast who know their job really well. There's one which is a written script but with a cast like this, they add so much to the script in terms of improv, in terms of new lines, in terms of making the scenes funnier. It's a breath of fresh air."

"I don't know if I will be able to have a similar crew again and I really hope that in all my future films, I can get together such a phenomenal cast and crew again because the most important thing is to have a fantastic cast when you have a strong script like that of Helmet's," Dino signed off.

Helmet, a quirky comedy set in the heartland of India, revolves around three friends who rob an e-commerce company truck in order to make some quick buck only to realize that the looted boxes contain condoms instead of electronic gadgets. The film is slated to premiere on Zee5 on September 3.