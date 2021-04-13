EXCLUSIVE! Gudi Padwa 2021: Pranutan Bahl Reveals Why This Festival Means A Lot To Her

The festival of Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of spring which coincides with the start of the New Year for the people of Maharashtra and Konkan region. To some, the festival commemorates the crowning of Lord Rama post his return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile. 'Gudi' means emblem of Lord Brahma and 'Padwa' means the first day of the phase of the moon.

On this day, people hoist Gudi flags (which signifies the bittersweet experiences of life), make rangolis, and prepare mouth-watering festive dishes like puran poli, shrikhand, masala bhat, puri bhaaji and much more.

Just like us, even our Bollywood stars look forward to celebrate this festival with their loved ones every year. Filmibeat got in touch with actress Pranutan Bahl who revealed why Gudi Padwa is a special festival for her.

The actress exclusively shared, "Gudi Padwa is obviously a very special festival and since my dad (Mohnish Bahl) is half-Maharashtrian, it means a lot to us. I remember one particular thing that Tanu maa (Kajol's mother Tanuja and Pranutan's grandmother Nutan were sisters) taught me. She told me what they say on Gudi Padwa which is 'Gudicha Padwa neet bol Padwa.' I will never forget that. I will remember that forever."

"A very blessed and happy New Year to everybody and God bless always," Pranutan wished all fans on this festive occasion.

Daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of legendary star Nutan, Pranutan made her acting debut with Nitin Kakkar's Notebook in 2019. The actress is now awaiting the release of her second Bollywood film Helmet in which she is paired opposite Aparshakti Khurana.

