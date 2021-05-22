Exclusive: Hungama 2 To Release On Disney+ Hotstar, Confirms Producer Ratan Jain

There has been speculation over the past two days over the release of Hungama 2, the sequel to director Priyadarshan's popular 2003 film Hungama. In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, cinema theatres that had begun operations had been ordered to close down temporarily yet again. Since then, many 2021 films have also chosen to take the over-the-top (OTT) route for release, in a repeat to 2020.

Superstar Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai too, recently released in hybrid mode to keep his promise of an Eid 2021 release. Radhe had already been postponed by a year from Eid 2020 due to the first wave of the Novel Coronavirus. Apart from movie theatres in some states, Radhe released on May 13 on the pay-per-view model on the streaming platform ZeePlex.

Amid wild speculations of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Salman Khan's Antim also being sold to ZeePlex, and Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police on releasing Disney+ Hotstar, there was also buzz about Hungama 2 taking the same route. FilmiBeat spoke to Hungama 2 producer Ratan Jain of Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. regarding the speculation, who confirmed it, saying, "We are releasing our film on Disney+ Hotstar. I did wait for the theatres to open but there is no sign of them reopening, so I decided to have a digital release."

When asked if the film will have a pay-per-view format of watching, Jain said, "Disney will decide on it. I have given my film to them." There are some production houses who have released their film on OTT for now but have plans to have a theatrical release once cinemas open.

Will Hungama 2 also release in theatres later? To which, Jain said, "It does not make any sense. People would've watched it on OTT. I don't think they will come to cinemas to watch the film (again).''

Akshaye Khanna, who played the lead in Hungama, will be seen in a cameo in Hungama 2. Paresh Rawal, too, returns to the cast. The other cast members of Hungama 2 include Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Johny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Manoj Joshi and Raman Trikha.

Hungama 2 is also directed by Priyadarshan.