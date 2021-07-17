EXCLUSIVE! Hussain Dalal On Working With Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Going Beyond Fear Of Failure

Hussain Dalal, who was recently seen in Toofaan got candid with us at Filmibeat about not letting the fear of failure stop him. Hussain who debuted as an actor with TV show Bring on the Night in 2012, turned dialogue writer for hit releases like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States. After making a name for himself as an actor with Margarita With A Straw, A Gentleman, and Hichki, he has also turned screenplay writer for Mere Pyare Prime Minister, which garnered a lot of love from critics and audience.

Talking about taking chances and exploring more, he told Filmibeat, "If it's not exciting why should we do it? There are so many unexciting jobs in the world. Taking a chance doesn't ever treat you badly, it can only go two ways. So it has been fantastic really."

Here are excerpts from the interview

Fans are waiting for the film's release eagerly, the trailer also has received a ton of love, but what made you choose this script and your character?

I am a big fan of Rakeysh sir (Director - Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra). We have also written a couple of films together so I know him well. To be honest, I am a very instinctive person, so the project has to excite me at the moment. When Rakeysh sir told me the story, I was thinking I have to be a part of this film, how can I not. The one-liner of the story really excited me and Munna's part in the story felt so extraordinary to me that I had to jump in.

Toofaan seems like a serious film, and we have seen you bring comic relief through your characters. Will you be doing the same for Toofaan?

Yes and no. There are a lot of things that happen in the story. Generally, I am a fun person, but where the story starts for my and Farhan's character, there is a lot of happiness and fun in the film. But then a lot of life happens to both our characters as the film progresses, so yet it is a lot of fun but also a lot of other things.

Friendships have been one of the central plots in Bollywood. We have seen friends who will fight and kill for each other. What kind of chemistry will Munna and Aziz have in the film as childhood characters?

The kind of character Munna is, it's fantastic and he does his own thing a lot. In that sense, he is also a tangent to the story. Mumma and Ajju (Aziz Ali) grew up together, so there is a sense of surviving and fighting the world together for their lives. The story also talks about kids finding their way into the world. So Munna and Ajju also laugh together, face the world together, are there for each other, and even fight each other.

Whatever decision these characters take is because of the circumstance that they face. Choices out of your option and not the circumstance is a privilege. Normally people end up having to make choices based on their situation, and that is written beautifully in the film.

A few years ago, supporting characters were used as fillers. Do you think supporting characters are finally getting their due and get to make a real contribution to the story and also drive the main lead?

Absolutely! Cinema is changing. That token side-kick character we used to write 20 years ago doesn't exist anymore. The thing is that the audience has become smarter and stories are more detailed. I think it's a fantastic moment that all characters get to have a place in the film.

How was the on-set vibe with serious co-stars like Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan and I have laughed through it all. So many times we have to take breaks because we couldn't stop giggling and laughing. Farhan's a dream to work with, he is just chill and fun to work with. Rakeysh sir and I have become friends, we have worked together previously and he is such an easy person to work with. Creatively, he is so sound that it feels like a party when you are working with him.

I am surprised we made such a serious film because we were having so much fun while making it. The project was just fantastic.

In the trailer, we saw Farhan Akhtar throw a few punches in the ring and on the streets. Did you also get a chance in some fight scenes?

I don't hit anybody but I dance (laughs). No, I didn't hit anyone.

Does the writer in you help the actor, or vice-versa? Or do you look at projects differently when you are working as a writer and an actor?

When I am an actor on set, I am just the actor on set. And when I am working on a project as a writer, I am just that. Having said that, knowing a little bit about the other skillset always helps. So being a writer has made me a better actor and being an actor made me a better writer. It always helps in every situation.

During an old interview, you had said that you don't want to work on something just because it's working, and want to continue to explore without the fear of failure. Do you think you have followed through on the plan? How has it been working out for you?

It's working out really well. I have seen some failures and some successes. But I don't think I can stop trying. I will probably not work if I am not going to try something new. Inshallah, when you see this movie you will know that the character is completely outside of how I am perceived and the kind of little acting work that I have done before.