EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 83 Fame Addinath Kothare Opens Up About Dilip Vengsarkar And Malcolm Marshall’s Rivalry

Addinath Kothare Says ‘Kabir Khan Sir Made Sure That We Must Get The Training Properly’

How did you come on board for 83?

When I was shooting for my directorial venture Paani in Nanded, I was quite tan and lean. So, when I returned from Nanded after two months, I kept getting calls from the Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company regularly. I went for an audition for an ad film. When they saw me, they said that I am looking very tan and you will not be suitable for this ad. So, they took me to another room and showed me the video 83 film announcement. The people from the casting company asked me to emulate Dilip Vengsarkar's walking style. So, I took 15 to 20 mins to prepare and gave a test. I went home and, in the evening, I got a call from the casting office and they asked me to come tomorrow as Kabir Khan sir wanted to meet me. The next day, I met Kabir sir and I must say, he is such an easy person to talk to. He narrated to me the entire story of the film. I was blown away with his brief and eventually, he said 'Welcome on board'.

How did you prepare to play the role of Dilip Vengsarkar?

Kabir sir made sure that we must get the training properly, as we have to live the part. The process was very difficult. Balwinder Sandhu trained us for almost a year. It was a very rigorous process, and we enjoyed it a lot. We used to go to Juhu for the training. The whole gang bonded well during the training session. Especially, the boot camp at Dharamshala was something else. We lived together for 10 days and had a lot of fun.

Addinath Opens Up About Dilip Vengsarkar And Malcolm Marshall’s Rivalry

How was your first interaction with Dilip sir? Have you got any special tips from him?

Dilip sir is very friendly. He has already told me to call him whenever I need him. We used to sit for a cup of coffee and have chat for hours. He used to tell me everything about his life right from his career to his personal life. What thorough gentleman, he is.

If we talk about the 1983 world cup, Dilip Vengsarkar didn't get much chance to perform on the field as he got retired hurt during a group match vs West Indies. How did you feel when you shot for that particular scene in the movie?

Oh, it is an extremely dramatic moment in the film, as it was a major setback for the Indian team. He had 7-8 stitches on his lower jaw. Many people don't know that Malcolm Marshall had a rivalry with Dilip Vengsarkar sir from the West Indies series a couple of years before the World Cup. Since then, they were having loggerheads. Malcolm Marshall had also mentioned in his biography that he just wanted to knock his head off. Also, when Dilip sir got injured, Malcolm Marshall walked up to him to take the ball. There was a patch of skin lying on the ball. He just brushed it off from the ball and went back to throw his next delivery. It was that ruthless. Kabir sir has captured that moment so beautifully. You will get goosebumps when you will see the scene.

Mahesh Kothare’s Reaction To 83 Trailer

You have been trained by your multi-tasker father Mahesh Kothare sir. So, how was his reaction after seeing you as Dilip Vengsarkar in the film?

He has not seen the film. He will be seeing it at the premier. After seeing the trailer, he got impressed and said that he is very proud of me.

Your directorial venture Paani received several awards in India as well as overseas. After that film, fans are eager to know more about your upcoming projects. Tell us something about that?

There is a web series that we are going to make very soon. I can't reveal much about the same now. Apart from that, there are a few Hindi projects are also in the pipeline.

Addinath Kothare Says ‘It’s Great To Be An Inspiration For Someone’

Nowadays, you are posting a lot of workout videos and setting the internet on fire by flaunting your well-toned body. How does it feel when you get praised for your fitness?

I feel very happy. I feel happy that I am motivating other people for fitness. It's great to be an inspiration for someone.

A lot of Marathi stars are now getting a chance to shine in Hindi cinema. So, do you think, 83 is the beginning of your journey in Bollywood?

Well, I think the times have changed now. Nowadays, audiences are very interested to see local stories and local talents. I feel local has become global now. The originality is very much alive in the local culture. Our culture is very rich and because of these various OTT platforms, we can tell the stories of our culture beautifully. Also, several actors are getting a chance to showcase their talent through the OTT medium. The industry has now become a content-driven industry.

Lastly, tell us why people should watch 83 in theatres?

It's the greatest story in the history of sports ever told. The story of 83 is very much relatable to the audience, and you will love the film on the big screen.