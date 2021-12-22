EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 83 Star Jatin Sarna: I Used To Observe Yashpal Sharma Sir A Lot

Not Yashpal Sharma, But Jatin Sarna Was Initially Offered Madan Lal’s Role

How does it feel to be part of 83?

It feels great to be part of 83 movie. I am very humbled and proud to be part of this mega project. It's one of the biggest films of my career till date. I am thankful to the makers, my director, team members and every person involved in the making of this movie. I am really thankful to God and my parents. I am very excited about the release, and I am sure people will love it.

How did you come on board to play late cricketer Yashpal Sharma in 83?

Initially, when the casting started for the film, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company for the role of Madan Lal. They had prepared a whole skit for the character. They had asked me to match the bowling action with Madan Lal. As I had not played cricket for many years, I practised to bowl like him for two to three days and gave the audition. After 8 to 9 months, I again got a call from the casting company and they told me that Kabir Khan wants to see your batting style. They told me that he wants to cast you for the role of Yashpal Sharma. Then, I arranged a bat and shot a video of my batting style and sent it to them. Fortunately, they liked it and I got a role in 83.

Jatin Sarna Says ‘I Used To Observe Yashpal Sharma Sir A Lot’

Tell us about the process to get into the skin of Yashpal Sharma's character.

The process was very difficult, as I was not into the gym and exercise at all. When I came on board and started practising, I started facing difficulty. But I didn't give up and trained hard for the same. The training process was very difficult. It actually challenged the fitness level. Thanks to Balwinder Sandhu sir and physios as they were concentrating on each member of the cast. To match the attitude and batting style of Yashpal sir, I studied his body language from the match videos of the 1983 World Cup. I worked very hard on myself to get into the skin of the character to make it look real on the big screen. I used to observe Yashpal sir a lot. I got a chance to meet him twice. He taught me how he used to hold the bat.

Since you were trained by 83 heroes, what special tips did you get from Yashpal Sharma?

Yashpal sir taught me self-belief and focus. It is very important to practice and train a lot if you are a sportsperson. He had asked me to follow the instructions during the practice sessions strictly.

Jatin Shares His Father’s Story About The Celebration Of India’s 1983 World Cup Victory

In the 1983 World Cup, Yashpal Sharma played two great knocks against West Indies and England. He was the second leading run-scorer for India during the tournament. So, are we going to see those iconic innings in the film as well?

Yes, definitely! We are going to see all the iconic innings of him, especially the first match against West Indies and the semi-final against England. They are very well shot. Makers have worked very hard to make it look alive the way it would have been if we don't have any idea about it. The scenes look amazing in the film.

We have heard a lot of stories of the 1983 world cup victory from our parents. Is there any memorable story that you heard from your loved ones?

I have heard many stories. My father always tells me that when India had won the World Cup in 1983, they all had celebrated the moment whole night. My father and uncles had burst crackers and distributed sweets among each other. It was like a big celebration as it was continued for two to three days until the arrival of team India in the country.

Jatin Sarna Says ‘I Enjoyed The Vibes Of The Lords’

How did it feel when you shot the iconic victory scene in England?

The feeling was surreal. I actually can't express what it was because we shot on the same location at The Lords. It was a great feeling. It makes the film look grand. I don't have words to express because it was way bigger than I thought. I enjoyed the vibes of The Lords.

83 stars have now become an integral part of your life. So, who is the most notorious one of the cast?

Dinker Sharma, who is playing Kirti Azad in our team is the most notorious one. He is very good at mimicking everyone in our team and other cricketers. On the other hand, Sahil Khattar is very funny. I am also very notorious but I controlled myself a lot. Saqib Saleem is also a part of the gang.

Jatin Says ‘Fans Will Definitely Enjoy 83 In Theatres’

Before Sacred Games 2, you had featured in several projects but didn't get much recognition for your work. So, do you think after 83, you will get more variety of roles in future?

Definitely, after 83, the opportunities will grow. I will get to play different roles as they would see the variations in my acting. I always choose different characters. In the future also, I would do a different kinds of roles.

Lastly, tell us why people should watch 83 in theatres?

It's a very precious and historical moment. We don't have a record of it. We should watch the heroes' stories, who fought hard to get respect on the global level. We have also worked very hard for the film, and fans will definitely enjoy 83 in theatres.