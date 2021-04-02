EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Director Suraj Joshi On Flight, Mohit Chadda And COVID-19 Pandemic

Debutant director Suraj Joshi's mid-air thriller Flight starring Mohit Chadda in the lead role, has finally released in theatres today (April 2, 2021). The film has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses, all thanks to its unique concept. Ever since the trailer of Flight released, fans can't keep calm to witness the magic on the big screen. Filmibeat recently had a candid chat with Suraj Joshi, in which he spoke about Mohit Chadda, the concept of Flight, strategy behind releasing the film in theatres amidst the pandemic and much more. Excerpts

How did you get the idea to make a mid-air thriller like Flight?

I think the idea didn't start with a mid-air thriller. One day Mohit Chadda got an idea that put a man in a lift, and that would play out beautifully in terms of the film. But soon we realised that we will be stuck with what to do with the man in a lift. We discussed it for a long time. And then, we also realised that we are fans of films which are entertaining and this idea was not going anywhere in terms of the entertainment quotient. So one day, we decided to put him on a plane because that was sounding pretty much entertaining. Once that idea came, the story automatically built in our mind and on paper, as there was enough to do with a man in a plane.

How tough was it to bring such a concept to life on the big screen?

I wouldn't say it was tough, as we knew what we were getting into and what we wanted to make. So, it was pretty much about planning. We had planned very thoroughly to execute this film. Whether on a shoot or later in post-production, we knew exactly what the process was going to be. We had planned much ahead in time. It was tough in terms of not having any references to such a film because there is no reference to the concept of Flight. If you see it in the trailer, you will find something different that we have never seen before. So, the lack of references was the tough part, but the making was not that tough as we were pretty much organised about it.

How was your experience working with Mohit Chadda?

Everybody along with Mohit have been friends for a lot of years now. So, we were just having a party on the sets all the time. Because there will never be any differences when you work with friends. It is all about your comfort with the person you are working with. We were enjoying a lot during the making of this film.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, many filmmakers are pushing back the releases of their films. However, you are releasing Flight in theatres. Is there any strategy behind it?

There was no strategy as such to release Flight at this time. We just wanted to release it in cinemas. Having said that, COVID is something that is here to stay. The sooner we get accustomed to the new normal is better, because we are human beings who are wielded to step out and do things and not to sit down at home. So, at some point, everyone is going to realise that we can't keep holding back. We will need to make films and release them. There is going soon to be a way of people watching films with the existing crisis. I think we are taking the first step in this normalisation with the new normal. That's why we are putting it out there right now.

What kind of films do you want to make in future?

I am actually a fan of comedy films. Apart from that, I also love action films. Basically, I want to make entertaining films to entertain audiences for 2 and a half hours. There is no particular genre that I want to stick to.

Lastly, share with our readers about Flight and why one should watch Flight in theatres?

Flight is a film about survival. I think it is coming at a time where we all are trying to survive amidst the pandemic. Mohit's character Ranvir Malhotra is going through maximum number of difficulties that anyone would go through in a journey. I think we can draw a parallel to that journey with our journeys in life, as we do go through a lot of difficulties. I think the instinct to fight to survive is what the film brings out and that's the learning that anybody would want to take home. Also, it is a concept that has never been attempted before. It's a big screen experience and people should not miss it.

