EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Radhe’s Antagonist Sangay Tsheltrim On Salman Khan, His Character, Fitness And COVID-19

The much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva is all set to release on the occasion of Eid 2021 i.e. May 13. Notably, the film will be released in theatres and ZEEPlex. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles.

Talking about Radhe, the Salman Khan-starrer has three deadly antagonists played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim. Well, Sangay Tsheltrim recently had an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, where he spoke about his debut Bollywood film Radhe, co-star Salman Khan, COVID-19 pandemic, fitness and much more. Excerpts

How does it feel to make your Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his much-awaited film Radhe?

I feel like I am on cloud nine right now. I feel very blessed, honoured and happy that I got to make my debut opposite the biggest megastar of Bollywood - Salman Khan. This is by far, the biggest achievement of my life.

How did you grab the role in Radhe?

I got this role when I met Salman sir like any other fan. I got the opportunity to chat with him over a cup of coffee, that is where he felt, I have potential and recognized my talent. He gave me the offer to play one of the major antagonists in his upcoming movie Radhe.

Tell us something about your character in the film?

I am playing one of the major antagonists in this movie alongside Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. My character is very strong. I have got a very important role which connects the story. My screen time is also very good.

How tough was it to prepare for your character?

I didn't face challenges to play my character, because my physique was good and I always maintain it properly. When it comes to action and martial arts, I have a martial arts background, so it was quite easy for me to do action scenes. However, the biggest challenge that I faced was delivering dialogues in Hindi. Actually, I hadn't spoken Hindi for a long time, hence, I was worried about delivering dialogues during the shot. It has been 15 years since I spoke Hindi; I didn't speak Hindi back in my country Bhutan. But luckily, when my dialogues and scenes came out, I had did it perfectly, because I rehearsed the whole night.

What advice did Salman Khan give you during the making of Radhe?

While doing action scenes, Salman sir advised me to learn the tactics of shooting an action element for a movie. He told me that movie's action is completely different from what you do in martial arts. He said that you have to know how to hit and swing while shooting for the same. He praised me throughout the shoot and it gave me a lot of confidence. I think I did well.

What do you do to stay fit during this COVID-19 pandemic?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I keep my body and mind occupied. I think not just physically, but you should keep your body fit and occupied mentally also. Once your brain stops functioning properly, I think that's the time you pretend to be stressed out and depressed. So what I did was, I tried to learn a lot of things and kept myself occupied. I browsed online and learnt new things, watching movies. I never kept my mind dull. It is very important to keep your body and mind active.

Who is your fitness inspiration and why?

Without a doubt, it is Salman Khan sir! When I was a kid, I was a very skinny boy. At that time, I watched the movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, where I saw Salman sir go shirtless in the song 'O O Jaane Jaana'. Since then, I have been the biggest fan of him. He changed my motive as a young guy and inspired me a lot. And now, looking at him, working with him is a blessing for me. I have also seen Salman sir work out a couple of times, and each time I see him work out, I literally get tired looking at him. The amount of hard work, energy and sweat he spends in the gym is way beyond my own level. He will always be my biggest inspiration.

Also Read : Salman Khan On Radhe's Box Office Collection: We Will Lose Money, It's Going To Be Almost Zero

What tips do you want to give people to stay fit during this pandemic?

You should eat on time, sleep on time and work out on time. It is very important to maintain a good eating habit. Workout for 1 hr and do cardio for at least 30 mins. Also keep checking your carbs and fat. Eat a lot of greens for fibre and protein. Avoid eating sugar. Once you are physically fit, you will be mentally sound.

Also Read : Salman Khan Says Drugs Angle In Radhe Was Shot Before B-Town Drug Probe; 'I've Always Been Against Drugs'

What are your plans in Bollywood?

This is my first Bollywood film. I didn't plan anything. It was my destiny and Salman sir's kindness that helped me to enter Bollywood. If I get some interesting offers, I will definitely do it. My job is to give 110 per cent once I commit. On the other hand, I am very much keen to play an army officer, because I was an army officer earlier and I do miss my uniform. It will be much easier for me to play a soldier on screen.