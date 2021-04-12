EXCLUSIVE! Laxmii Actress Amika Shail On Her Gudi Padwa Plans: I'll Make Puran Poli Myself For The First Time

Gudi Padwa is a spring season festival which marks the Marathi New Year. It coincides with several other Indian festivals such as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Vishu in Kerala and others. The word padwa or padavo is derived from the Sanskrit word 'pratipada' which refers to the first day of a lunar fortnight.

On this day, people in Maharashtra celebrate this occasion by hoisting a special Gudi flag (garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with upturned silver or copper vessel), drawing rangolis, street processions and festive foods. However this time, the celebrations are going to be low-key owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filmibeat got in touch with Laxmii actress Amika Shail to know how she is planning to celebrate Gudi Padwa this year.

Amika who hails from West Bengal opened up about how this festival is celebrated in her hometown and shared, "Gudi Padwa is celebrated differently in West Bengal from where I belong. It's technically the harvest festival and on this auspicious day, we pray to Lord Shiva and offer sweets to one another. On this day, businessman open their new copy of accounts. It is a start of our festivities that culminates with the Bengali New year ('Nobho Varsha) that falls on April 15, 2021."

The Mirzapur actress who has been living in Mumbai for the last few years, continued, "However, being in Mumbai for a long time, I have seen the festive spirit here closely, and I used to celebrate the festival with my Maharashtrian friends here."

Further, spilling the beans about how she is planning to ring in Gudi Padwa this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amika revealed, "Last year and this year, due to the pandemic, we are forced to be at our homes only. For the same, I plan to make puran poli myself for the first time and I have been going through some YouTube recipes. I also plan to make a Gudi from a PVC pipe and an unstitched cloth. I just can't wait to raise my first Gudi, it'll be a lot of fun."

