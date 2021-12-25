Exclusive: Maharashtra Night Curfew: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan To Continue Shooting At Night?

In the wake of the rising cases of Coronavirus and variant Omicron, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray imposed a night curfew from December 24, Christmas Eve, from 9 pm to 6 am in the state. This is a cause of concern for the film and television industry, as there is no mention of what happens to shoots that were already planned for the night.

This reminds us of the lockdown times. An associate of a Film Producers Association said to a Filmibeat source, “The guidelines issued by the state government mention night curfew but there is no mention of halt of shooting post 9 pm. So, we are really confused about it and will wait for the government to inform us about the same.''

When Filmibeat contacted FWICE president BN Tiwari, he said that there is no clear diktat from the government on the night shoot. “So, we will continue to work as usual. Besides, there are over 50 shootings taking place at night right now.''

A lot of top actors are presently shooting in Mumbai, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan who are shooting for their respective films

Also, most of the television stars shoot for over 15 hours a day, which often includes a late night shoot.

Previously, during the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had issues SOPs (Standard operating procedures) for film and TV shoots. Let’s wait and watch if fresh guidelines are issued to the film industry in Maharashtra (and other states) in the wake of the possible third wave of the pandemic in India.