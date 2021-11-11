Exclusive: Mahima Makwana On Stereotypes Attached To TV Actors: I Think Times Are Changing, Lines Are Blurring

Mahima Makwana is all set to make her glorious debut in the movie Antim: The Final Truth alongside superstar Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. The actress is making an ambitious transition from television to movies with her debut. In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Mahima spoke about the fear of facing the stereotypes and preconceived notions attached to a TV actor when they transition into Bollywood.

Speaking on this, Mahima Makwana said, "I don't look at it as baggage and instead as a bag of experiences. I think if it wouldn't have been for TV, I wouldn't have grabbed the opportunity that I've right now. Anything that you needs an experience and I'm not saying that I have an absolute experience, I mean this is just the beginning for me. Everybody has their own journey of how they carve their own niche and I think this was supposed to be the way it is. So I definitely don't look at it and absolutely hate the idea of labelling TV actors and looking at them for the medium that they perform in. As TV actors, we're performing on what is demanded out of us for that particular medium. At theatres, there's a different kind of acting that you do whereas, in cinema and OTT, you like to keep as real as possible. So I think as actors you're just required to cater to the audience of how the medium demands out of you and there's nothing wrong with it. And I feel gone are the times when the barriers or the scrutiny that we've had to face. I think times are changing, lines are blurring and I think it's a great space."

Furthermore, the Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress revealed how she plans to balance good opportunities between different mediums. Mahima Makwana said, "See we're at a great space and an ecosystem where every actor is doing everything and I think it's a great time for everybody to work. So I wouldn't want to restrict myself by keeping myself in a box or continuing with a certain thing. See I never know how the journey goes or flows am just looking at it as it unfolds. Firstly I'm waiting for Antim to come out and as far as my vision is concerned, I'm just looking forward to working with the best people and scripts. I want to have a great body of work. See I want to do women-centric films and content and I also want to do the commercial space of the content. You know this is just the beginning for me so I don't have to pick and choose from now. I want to explore and see what zone works out the best for me."

Talking about Antim: The Final Truth, the movie has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It also stars Niketan Dheer, Pragya Jaiswal and Jisshu Senguta in pivotal roles. It is all scheduled to release on November 26.