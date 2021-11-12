Exclusive: Mahima Makwana On Working With Mahesh Manjrekar In Antim: Women In His Films Have A Lot To Say

Mahima Makwana is all set to make her grand debut in the film Antim: The Final Truth alongside superstar Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. The movie will be helmed by ace director Mahesh Manjrekar. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the actress was all praises for the filmmaker and also gave an insight into her character Manda from the movie.

Speaking about the same, Mahima Makwana said, "I have been a huge fan of Mahesh Manjrekar because coming from a Maharashtrian household, you often hear of his many projects. I saw Natsamrat in lockdown and revisited his universe. I saw Vastav, Astitva and Panghrun, he somehow has a peculiar vision and impeccable writing of establishing real characters. You see that these characters are not fictitious, they come from real space and you know even women in his universe have a lot to say. They are strong even if they come across as vulnerable, his universe taps upon the underworld to such complex stories and I think it was an honour along with my good fortune that he took my audition after that there was an unspoken belief. I couldn't have asked for a better start other than beginning my new journey with a legendary director like him and he's such a simple as well as a real person. You know one can have honest conversations with him, that also reflects the kind of cinema he picturizes onscreen."

The Shubharam actress also spoke about her character Manda from the film who goes on to be the love interest of Aayush Sharma's character Rahuliya in the movie. On this Mahima Makwana said, "Absolutely because she's the only girl in a man's world, she's strong, confident but you see her also getting vulnerable. The kind of resilience, a voice that she has and see because I'll tell you why it was easy for me to crack her character. It's because of my real-life experiences which happened to me at a very young age and today I can proudly say that it all worked in my favour because of the person I've turned out to be. So not just the professional experiences but it also matters, what kind of shopping you do for life and I think it matures you and makes you a more evolved person. But having said that I still look at this as a beginning of a new journey, there's an ocean of learning that I still have to undergo and Manda my character from Antim is liberating, a representation of today's girl. How fierce, confident and courageous they are."

Talking about the movie, Antim: The Final Truth, it also stars Niketan Dheer, Pragya Jaiswal and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. It is the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. The movie is all set to be released on November 26.