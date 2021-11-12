Exclusive: Mahima Makwana Speaks On Her Chemistry With Aayush Sharma In The Song Hone Laga From Antim

Mahima Makwana is all set to make her glorious debut in the movie Antim: The Final Truth. The actress will be starring alongside superstar Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the film. The makers released the romantic song 'Hone Laga' from the movie recently that has been picturised on her and Aayush. Fans are in awe of the chemistry that they have been sharing in the track and in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the actress spoke about what reflected in her onscreen chemistry with Aayush in the movie.

Speaking on the same, the Shubharambh actress said, "This is my first ever song and the compliments that I've been getting for the song is fabulous and something that I didn't expect. This was a very different zone that I tapped into, it's a romantic song and we see these two people coming together. You know you get those moments where you've to justify the character's proximity, their chemistry and this is where we see Rahuliya (Aayush Sharma's character) with his vulnerable side. In the trailer, he looks gritty, raw, menacing but there is this person that he can be himself with. Talking about the song, Aayush is such a fun and wonderful person himself and he never really left a moment to pull my leg. So I think that itself broke the ice because it was very important for me and Aayush to be comfortable. No matter how wonderful the choreography is, no matter how beautiful the set-up is, if the chemistry of the characters does not work, everything falls back and I think we both kept the intensity on the right page. Our intention was to make the song beautiful, surreal and we hope that we have achieved that. Aayush also helped me with the song because this is my first song and I had an inquisitiveness and nervous energy. This is a very different space that I've discovered and I'd to keep the dignity as well as integrity alive at the same time performing the moments with grace. You know it's all about how you look at the other character and this song has Manda (Mahima's character) surrendering herself to the man of her life. It's not just one emotion but there is a lot going within."

Apart from this, Mahima Makwana also spoke about Salman Khan pranking her on the sets of the movie. The actress said, "So I used to sit on the sets with my earphones on and it was my idea of prep. And he (Salman Khan) could see a glint of a tear in my eyes,

he was like 'What are you doing? The shot hasn't started yet, Why are you crying?' (laughs). But he's such a fun person to be around, he would come on the set and tell me that the unit has been waiting for me for hours and I would actually believe that. When that was definitely wasn't the case so you know there were these little instances that we had on set and he's such a wonderful person to be around that you don't feel like this is your first film. He was someone who was also like a guiding light to me during the process because he made me befriend the changing working patterns of the Bollywood industry. So I made my first friend in the Bollywood industry because he's absolutely a delight to work with."

Talking about the song, it has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal. The song has been composed by Ravi Basrur. The movie Antim: The Final Truth has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will be released on November 26.