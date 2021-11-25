Exclusive: Mita Vashisht On Comparison Between Chhorii And Lapachhapi: The Two Films Are Totally Different

Mita Vashisht is all set to entice her fans with her intriguing act in the upcoming horror flick Chhorii. The movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role and is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Marathi acclaimed film Lapachhapi. The original movie's director Vishal Furia has also helmed the Hindi remake. In a candid chat with Filmibeat, Mita spoke on whether she is nervous about the comparisons between the two movies.

On being asked if she is scared about the comparisons between Chhorii and Lapachhapi and of that of her performance with that of Marathi actress Usha Naik on whose her role is based, Mita Vasisht went on to brush off any feeling of nervousness.

The Criminal Justice actress said, "No, not at all because I didn't even see the film (Lapachhapi). Vishal (Furia) had told me that he already made the film in Marathi and he narrated the story as I hadn't seen the original movie. So then I told him, 'See Vishal, I don't know how the other actress has performed but this is how I'm going to play it, as this is how I think about the character. So I would like if you can bring this out in the shooting as well.' So we spoke about Bhano Devi being a dark force of nature and you won't believe it but I actually decided to watch the Marathi movie after all my major scenes were over. So in the end when I had some very few continuity scenes left, that's when I sat down to watch the Marathi movie in totality. But I didn't watch it before mainly because it's a different language."

Mita Vasisht further stressed how language brings about a vast amount of difference in how the performance on-screen is presented. The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress explained, "Language makes all the difference. Like years ago, I did a serial called Swabhimaan (1994). It was one of the first mega glamorous daily soaps that had come out in the early days of television. So we used to shoot it in Hindi and I used to play this character called Devika who was this ultra-glamorous and stylish cigarette-smoking woman. It was dubbed in other languages like Tamil and Bengali too, and I happened to watch my dubbed version of acting in both the Bengali and Tamil version. The sound and entire feeling of my character and acting were totally different in the dubbed languages than they were in Hindi."

"So I knew that the language makes all the difference and even though Lapachhapi is in Marathi, the language has a totally different musicality. It has a different texture and rhythm, so the character will be very different. I was going to deal with a very different dialect, space and costume. So I knew even if I see the film, it can't be the same. The language will change everything. I also didn't want to see Lapachhapi because I wanted to leave myself open with the actors I'm going to be with. I didn't want to compare Nushrratt's performance with the actress (Pooja Sawant) there. I didn't want to be like 'Isne aisa kiya tha, usne waisa kiya tha' for the character I and the others are playing. It's different chemistry, geography and a different everything and there's no worry about the comparisons at all. Frankly, the two films are totally different even if the story is the same," added Mita.

Talking about the movie, it also stars Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal in the lead role. The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. The plot of Chhorii revolves around a pregnant woman who is haunted by vengeful spirits against the backdrop of a village.