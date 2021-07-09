EXCLUSIVE! Mridul Das Talks About State of Siege: Temple Attack, Working With Akshaye Khanna & Dreaming Big

Mridul Das, is one of the new and upcoming faces from the digital space. After appearing in several TV shows including, Balaji's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he is all set to make the OTT space his own with shows like Bombers, an untitled project with Apple TV and Eros Now. The actor is most excited for his ZEE5 release State of Siege: Temple Attack and co-starring his favourite actor Askhaye Khanna.

In an interview with Filmibeat, he opened up about his fanboy moment while working with Khanna. He said, "Working with Akshaye Khanna was a dream come true, because I have been a Dil Chahta Hai and Hungama fanboy. For me, even a glimpse of him would have been enough, so it was one of the best days of my life when I found out I will be working with him."

Talking about his big plans for working in Hollywood, Mridul said he is ready. "I have worked hard all my life and I know I can do challenging roles because I have been waiting for them, preparing," he told Filmibeat.

Here are excerpts from the interview,

1. How has your journey been from TV to Movies to Web series?

It has been a wonderful journey, when I first started my career there was very less of web and film happening. There was no wave of artistic cinema happening until Anurag Kashyap came and took over. He got new actors, who are not the typical bodybuilders with six-pack abs. On the other hand were us, TV actors who had no contacts and were trying to survive on their own. I worked in TV for a while, it is good money and good fame also but I didn't become an actor for the fame, I want to work more because I like my craft.

I tried to get different roles in TV but they are more or less the same because the audience wants that. But realised that I wanted to do something more and decided to take a break. I'd rather wait, be jobless or hungry rather than doing that anymore. It wasn't easy, I faced a lot of rejections, also been replaced on film sets, but after 2015 I was back on track. The patience worked out for me and it's paying off well now in 2021. I am proud of myself for making the decision of switching from TV.

2. After Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Will you be returning to TV shows any time soon?

There is an exception when I am working in TV, I just did Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Balaji. That is the only production house that I work with because Balaji gave me good roles to play on TV and OTT. It was never just the boy next door, the characters always had good layers and dept. But I would like to work in more Balaji movies now. All roles and characters are beautiful, but for me, I have decided what works best for me.

3. In the time that you stayed away from doing TV, you worked in many ads. Do you think the exposure helped you gain projects?

I have done about 80 ads till now. The majority of these were done during the time I had stopped doing TV shows. The good thing about this was that during 2014-15 the directors were new who were trying to make it big. I didn't bother about money or work and trusted their vision and worked with them. And now, most of them have become a film and web directors. They remembered that I have worked with them before and now they call me when they find something good for me.

I just shot for an Eros Now project, I had worked with the director years ago in an ad. He called me for the role and just took me without any audition or screen tests. So the struggle I went through five years ago, it's all paying off now.

4. How has the response for State of Siege: Temple Attack trailer been so far?

State of Siege started out as a web show but the story was so good the makers were compelled that it should be made into a movie. The response to the trailer has been out of the world. Whoever has texted me loved the last bit of the trailer. They saw something in the cynical laughter and I am so happy that the response is so good for the trailer. Hopefully, people will love the film just as much.

5. What can you share with us about your character from State of Siege: Temple Attack? Are you looking forward to playing more negative roles?

I have done a lot of negative characters in theatre and in TV, so for me playing a negative character is easier than playing a positive role. When I heard about Farooq's character, I knew I had to do it. I was preparing for the character for a long time, and even tried to get in touch with Ken Sir (Ken Ghosh- director) but couldn't. When the makers finally started to cast for roles and the casting director got in touch with me, I quickly said yes. After auditioning for it, we did screen for different versions of his character also. When Ken sir finally saw me, he finalised my character right away. I hope the audience also accept me as Farooq that quickly.

Ken sir had told me that I spoke and behaved like the character in real life, so he said I should just be myself. He would say action and leave the rest to me. He would only say cut when he knew I was done with giving my best for the shot with some additional emotions that I wanted to show.

6. How has your experience been working on the sets of State Of Siege? Your character goes head to head with Akshaye Khanna, how was it working with him?

Working with Akshaye Khanna was a dream come true because I have been a Dil Chahta Hai and Hungama fanboy. For me, even a glimpse of him would have been enough, so it was one of the best days of my life when I found out I will be working with him. When I first met him, I was so excited and I told him I am a fan and he just smiled back at me, and I remember thinking, 'Did I just mess it up?' Then I realised he is not a typical star, he is very professional and does like all the drama or having media around. He is very real, and I really liked that about him. Whenever he was on set, we stayed very focused on our characters and the scenes.

He didn't talk to a lot of people on set but he did talk to me, and it was one of the most amazing things that happened on set. I was so happy that he wanted to know more about me and the other projects that I am doing. Once while I was shooting with the action director, even after his shoot was over Akshaye sir stayed behind and watched my scene on the monitor. He also walked up to me and gave me pointers, and it was incredible. The actor that I looked up to, was directing me. We filmed the shot again with his input and it turned out beautiful. It is something that I will remember all my life.

7. After doing a character like Farooq what kind of other characters are you looking forward to playing?

Now after Farooq, I want to do something like a romantic guy, or maybe a stalker. Something that people wouldn't expect from me right now. I have worked hard all my life and I know I can do challenging roles, because I have been waiting for them, preparing. I have bigger dreams, I don't just want to stop here, I like how they are turning towards Indian stars and are looking for talented actors. I want to work in Hollywood and make our country proud.

8. What can fans expect from your upcoming project with Eros Now?

I can't say much about it. All I can tell you right now is that it is a horror show for Apple TV and Eros Now. It follows four characters and I will be playing one of the leads. The show is very different from the content out there. We don't often get shows about time travel and stuff and it's a complicated story but a beautiful show. We shot for it in Cherrapunji‎, Meghalaya which is one of the best places in India.