Exclusive: Mrunal Thakur Says She Is Happy To Be Labelled As Underrated

Mrunal Thakur has been garnering several praises for her performance in the sports flick Toofaan that has been released on Amazon Prime Video today (July 16). The actress is seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the same and essays his love interest in the film. Within a short span of time, the actress has successfully proved her mettle in the industry and has been part of some powerful roles. In a recent chat with Filmibeat, Mrunal said that she has no problem with being called underrated and is rather happy with the tag.

Talking about the same, the Love Sonia actress said, "Good things take time and Jitna slow journey Ho Utna Better Kyunki I want to enjoy this process just how you enjoy every morsel in the food while eating. It is good that people think I'm underrated, there will come a time when they'll recognise and see me. I'm sure that day is not far. This is probably one of the reasons that allow me to work even harder. Good things take time and I'm blessed with immense patience so looking forward to being part of such iconic movies where people remember me as my character and not Mrunal."

Mrunal Thakur also admitted that what further pushes her to aim for more is both her detractors as well as her well-wishers. The Super 30 actress said, "I'm so thankful you know. The only reason why I'm always motivated is that A- Because of the people who told me I can't do it. A big thank you to all of those who said I'll not be able to make it. B- People rooting for me, the love and support that these guys have given me is incredible. It kinda allows me to perform even better in my next film. At the same time, I'm quite thankful to all these filmmakers who've shown so much trust in me. First of all Tabrez Noorani (Director of Love Sonia) because he cast me and that was where the stereotype was broken. That a television actor cannot make it to Bollywood."

Talking about the movie, it has been helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak and Darshan Kumar in the lead role. The film traces the life of a struggling boxer from the streets of Dongri.