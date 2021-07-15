Exclusive: Mrunal Thakur On What She Learnt From Her Co-Stars Farhan, Hrithik, John And Shahid

Mrunal Thakur is on a promotional spree for her upcoming sports flick Toofaan alongside Farhan Akhtar. The actress will essay the role of Dr Ananya who will be the love interest and a strong pillar of support for Farhan's character. The movie has been helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Right from the time the actress has forayed into films, she has worked with some impeccable stalwarts of the industry. Be it with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, with John Abraham in Batla House or now with Farhan in Toofaan. Not only this, but Mrunal will also be collaborating with Shahid Kapoor in the movie Jersey. In a chat with Filmibeat, the actress revealed what she learnt from all her co-actors as an artist.

Talking about the same, Mrunal Thakur said, "From Hrithik, I've learnt that kill monotony before it kills you. From John, I've learnt to worship your body. From Shahid, I've learnt to be focused and from Farhan I've learnt that there is no shortcut. If you're playing a boxer, you've to be one, if you playing a runner, you've to be one. There are no shortcuts so these are the four qualities that I learnt from my co-actors."

The Love Sonia actress also spoke about her entire experience essaying her powerful character in Toofaan. She said, "My experience essaying this role is difficult to put in words. It was enchanting because I got to work with Rakeysh Sir and Farhan and their combination is deadly. We all have experienced that in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Being a part of this film, I have also learnt so much from Paresh (Rawal) Ji, Supriya (Pathak) Ji, Hussain Dalal, Vijay Raaz. It was an incredible journey to play this girl who appears to be so powerful on-screen. But I think in real life the strength that she got was from her team, from her co-actors, from her director and my family. So to sum it up, it was a 'Toofaani' experience."

The movie marks the first collaboration of Mrunal Thakur with Farhan Akhtar. The film traces the journey of a struggling boxer from Dongri. It is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.