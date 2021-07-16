Exclusive: Mrunal Thakur On Toofaan Screening On Times Square Billboard: I'm Reliving My Dream

Mrunal Thakur's sports flick Toofaan has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video today (July 16). The actress is seen alongside actor Farhan Akhtar in the same and has been receiving positive reviews for her performance as his love interest and pillar of support in the movie. Not only this, but some stills of the movie was also recently aired at the NYC Times Square Billboard. Mrunal who has earlier starred in the titular role in the Hollywood film Love Sonia, recently spoke about the same with Filmibeat.

The actress revealed, "Toofaan is dubbed in English too so after the release of Love Sonia which was a Hollywood film, I felt the journey was fading up. I was thinking if this is an end to that Hollywood phase. But I'm thankful to Amazon Prime Video because we just released the billboard of Toofaan at the NYC Times Square and down the line, I'm kind of reliving my dream. I'm so happy to be able to reach a wider audience."

Toofaan Movie Review: Farhan Akhar's Film Isn't A Knockout Triumph Despite His Powerful Jab!

Mrunal Thakur also spoke about how the evolution of the OTT platforms especially during the pandemic and the social media platforms is bridging the gap between a celeb and the audience. The Batla House actress said, "Absolutely. When I used to watch shows or films while growing up, there was no way you could reach out to the actor, it felt like a dream. Right now, because of social media and OTT platforms, I think there is no barrier. Like music, films also don't have any language. I think OTT platforms has allowed an artist to reach the living room of the audience despite the pandemic. I'm happy that as an entertainer and performer, I'm able to entertain my audience even in miserable times like these."

Exclusive: Mrunal Thakur On Her Journey In Showbiz: I'm Not Afraid Of People Forgetting Me

Talking about the film, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak and Darshan Kumar in the lead roles. It traces the journey of a struggling boxer from the streets of Dongri. The movie has been helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie also marks Mrunal Thakur's first collaboration with Farhan.