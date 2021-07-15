Exclusive: Mrunal Thakur On Her Journey In Showbiz: I'm Not Afraid Of People Forgetting Me

Mrunal Thakur is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Toofaan. The actress will be seen alongside actor Farhan Akhtar in the same and the movie is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow (July 16). Mrunal made a smooth transition from television to films and chose to be part of some powerful roles. However, like every other actor, her journey was filled with obstacles and detractors. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Mrunal spoke about how she forayed into films amidst the hindrances.

Speaking about the same, Mrunal Thakur said, "You know anything beautiful takes time. I'm happy that it took me 7 to 8 years to make that transition from television to films. Agar Mujhe Jaldi Mil Jata so probably I wouldn't have valued it. No matter what horrible day I've had, when I'm on the set, I always look at the lightman or the Spot Dada. I say to myself that this is what I'd dreamt of so I'll not let my personal things affect my work. You know I really value it today and I think that's why failure and rejections are so important in your life. Things happen when they have to."

Exclusive: Mrunal Thakur On What She Learnt From Her Co-Stars Farhan, Hrithik, John And Shahid

The Love Sonia actress also spoke about how some people thought she is insignificant and would fade away from people's minds. Mrunal Thakur added, "Right now also few people had told me that Mrunal you're out of sight which means out of the mind. There are no films releasing of yours and very soon people will forget you. Just want to tell them that I'm not afraid of people forgetting me but I'm proud that whenever my movies release, they'll remember me for that. I'm happy that this is a film that people are going to remember for the rest of their lives. That's my only agenda and if you see the kind of films Rakeysh (Omprakash Mehra) Sir makes, it doesn't feel like his Rang De Basanti is more than 10 years old. These are the films that will be evergreen. So I wanted to be part of a film that is relatable, real and I want them to stay evergreen. The journey was difficult but not impossible."

Exclusive Interview: Farhan Akhtar And Mrunal Thakur On What They've Learnt From Each Other As Actors

Talking about the film Toofaan, it will also be starring Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It will trace the journey of a struggling boxer from Dongri.